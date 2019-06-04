|
Alexander Vincent "Sonny" Rosellini, 76, of Baltimore and Ocean City, Maryland, passed peacefully on May 29, 2019, in his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Isaac Jogues, 9215 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234. A reception will follow from 12-4 pm at the Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, MD 21236.A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842.Private interment will be in Moreland Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Zaching Against Cancer Foundation, 6700 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 185, Columbia, MD 21046.Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service a division of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. Please visit www.easternshorecremation.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 4, 2019