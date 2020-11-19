On November 15,2020, Alexandra Huculak, devoted wife to the late Josef Huculak, beloved mother to John Huculak, Mary Maisch and Joseph Huculak, loving grandmother to John Huculak, Lisa Huculak Rosenberg, Kristine Ellingsen, Ian, Hannah and Natalia Huculak, great grandmother to Renee and Christopher Rosenberg, Owen and Zoey Brockert. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Eastern Ave./21231 on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Panahyda Services will be at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of the love that Alexandra had for her church, please consider a donation in her name to: St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2401 Eastern Ave.,Baltimore,MD 21224. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained while visiting the funeral home, church and cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store