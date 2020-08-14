On August 13, Alexandra "Sandy" Kopeck. She was born in Baltimore, MD on July 24, 1933 and was the youngest child of Paul and Michaelena (nee Kaczynski) Kopeck and the cherished sister of the late Helen, Ann, Stella, Alexander, Chester, Frank, Adolf and John. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Sunday 2-5 PM. Due to state regulations on gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the room for the visitation period. Face Masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation Monday 11 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com