1/
Alexandra "Sandy" Kopeck
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 13, Alexandra "Sandy" Kopeck. She was born in Baltimore, MD on July 24, 1933 and was the youngest child of Paul and Michaelena (nee Kaczynski) Kopeck and the cherished sister of the late Helen, Ann, Stella, Alexander, Chester, Frank, Adolf and John. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Sunday 2-5 PM. Due to state regulations on gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the room for the visitation period. Face Masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation Monday 11 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved