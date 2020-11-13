On November 9, 2020, Judge Alexandra N. Williams, beloved wife of Dana Williams; devoted mother to Sarah Williams, Douglas Williams and wife Bridgette; loving sister to F. Kenneth Nichols, Jr., Dr. Scott F. Nichols and wife Muriel; doting aunt to Todd A. Nichols, Spencer S. Nichols and wife Audrey; dear great-aunt to Henry and Lilly; and soon to be grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Friend to countless and admired by many, Sandy lived to help others. Her vitality, brightness, and endless compassion for others was evident to all she knew. Her deep faith and belief in love were a comfort to the end. To know Sandy was an affirmation of the joy of life and love. She will be deeply missed. She was 64 years old.
Due to Covid -19 restrictions there will be a private service to be followed by a celebration of life at a future date. One of Sandy's requests is that in lieu of sending anything please make a donation in her memory to the GBMC Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at 6701 North Charles Street Towson, MD 21204 or through the website GBMC.ORG/GIVE
(go to Donate Now icon).