Sandy was a mentor to a certain law student in the late 1980s. She was extraordinarily generous to me at a time when I had no perspective other than I would do whatever it took to become an attorney. She certainly helped me achieve that goal. It was personally satisfying to me when she was appointed as a Judge of the District Court.



Sandy was an excellent attorney and judge, but she far exceeded that standard as a person. She accomplished much, professionally, but I shall remember her as my friend above all else. My life is blessed to have intersected with hers, and for that I remain forever grateful.



Eternal rest, grant unto Sandy, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Ed Clay

Friend