1/
Alexandra Nichols "Sandy" WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 9, 2020, Judge Alexandra N. Williams, beloved wife of Dana Williams; devoted mother to Sarah Williams, Douglas Williams and wife Bridgette; loving sister to F. Kenneth Nichols, Jr., Dr. Scott F. Nichols and wife Muriel; doting aunt to Todd A. Nichols, Spencer S. Nichols and wife Audrey; dear great-aunt to Henry and Lilly; and soon to be grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Friend to countless and admired by many, Sandy lived to help others. Her vitality, brightness, and endless compassion for others was evident to all she knew. Her deep faith and belief in love were a comfort to the end. To know Sandy was an affirmation of the joy of life and love. She will be deeply missed. She was 64 years old.

Due to Covid -19 restrictions there will be a private service to be followed by a celebration of life at a future date. One of Sandy's requests is that in lieu of sending anything please make a donation in her memory to the GBMC Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at 6701 North Charles Street Towson, MD 21204 or through the website GBMC.ORG/GIVE (go to Donate Now icon).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 12, 2020
I recognized Sandy from Karen's picture and was hoping I was mistaken...loved Sandy, her spirit, professionalism and willingness to help others in conflicts. Will miss her at any alumni events and she will always be part of my SPSG years and beyond.
Melanie Morris Long
Melanie Morris Long
Friend
November 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Harry and William Chase
November 12, 2020
Sandy was a mentor to a certain law student in the late 1980s. She was extraordinarily generous to me at a time when I had no perspective other than I would do whatever it took to become an attorney. She certainly helped me achieve that goal. It was personally satisfying to me when she was appointed as a Judge of the District Court.

Sandy was an excellent attorney and judge, but she far exceeded that standard as a person. She accomplished much, professionally, but I shall remember her as my friend above all else. My life is blessed to have intersected with hers, and for that I remain forever grateful.

Eternal rest, grant unto Sandy, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Ed Clay
Friend
November 11, 2020
She shared a deep love for all of her friends. Inquisitive, kind, loving and a great sense of humor. We walked our faith journeys together which was a huge blessing in my life. I will miss her dearly.
Judy Wright
Friend
November 11, 2020
This is one of my many favorite memories. We were best friends at St.Paul’s and literally spent all senior year at each other’s homes. Even though we didn’t see each other often after high school, we would regularly get together. There are things we shared that only the 2 of us know. Here’s to you my dear friend - I love you and we’ll meet again someday
Karen Babcock
Classmate
November 11, 2020
Awe Sandy, I haven't seen you in a couple years. Loved happy hours and bomb threat breaks with you back in the day at CVP. I'll miss your smile. RIP old friend.
Gordy Boone
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved