On March 2, 2019, Alfred "Fred" Abramson; beloved husband of Jeannette Abramson (nee Green); devoted father of Lisa (Peter) Scott and Edward Abramson; adored grandfather of Joanna Scott and Allison Scott; cherished son of the late Leon and Etta Abramson.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 4, at 2:30 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Fred Lab, University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation, 620 W. Lexington Street, 2nd Floor - Gift Administration, Baltimore, MD 21201. Please make checks payable to: University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation, w/ "UMSOP Fred Lab Fund" in the memo line. In mourning at 9 Rush Vine Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019