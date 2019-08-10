|
Alfred C. Kemp, Jr. 90, of Glen Rock, passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Doris (Mason) Kemp, with whom he celebrated a 70th wedding anniversary in January.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday August 13 at Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Michael Dubsky officiating. Viewings will be held on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Glen Rock.
Alfred was born on November 17, 1928 in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late Alfred C. Kemp, Sr and Mildred E. (Shuman) Kemp. Mr. Kemp was a US Army Veteran, having served in Europe. He worked as a Baltimore City Fire Fighter with Engine 21 for 26 years, having retired in 1986. Alfred was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Baltimore and attended St. Jacob's Lutheran Church Glen Rock. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Baltimore Fire Fighters Retirees Association, and was an avid sports lover.
In addition to his wife Doris, he is survived by three sons, David Wayne Kemp and wife Vonnie of Glen Rock, James C. Kemp of Baltimore, MD, and Gregory M. Kemp and wife Sandra of Stewartstown; six grandchildren, Jodi Halpin, Sarah DiLello, Gregory Kemp, Jr, Jeremy Kemp, Geoffrey Kemp, and Julie Kemp; five great grandchildren, Sophia Kemp, Emma DiLello, Cooper and Conner Halpin, and Hannah DiLello; a sister Evelyn Baker; and five brothers, Robert, Edward, Charles, Thomas, and William Kemp. He was predeceased by two grandsons, Matthew and Daniel Kemp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 10, 2019