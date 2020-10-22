1/
Alfred C. "Fred" Sauerbrey
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Sauerbrey, Alfred C. "Fred", 83 of East Greenwich, RI, formerly of Baynesville, MD, died of cancer on October 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Anne (Watkins) Sauerbrey. Fred grew up in Baynesville and graduated from Towson High School in 1954. He went on to earn an accounting degree from Lehigh University, and an MBA from American University. Fred had a long career in accounting and tax management. He was a former president of the New England Chapter of Tax Executives Institute in Boston. He was an Enrolled Agent with authority to practice before the IRS.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, and nine grandchildren. He was the brother of Wilmer J. E. Sauerbrey of Baldwin, MD. Fred had a winsome faith, and loved sharing the message of Christ with others. The funeral will take place in East Greenwich, RI on October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Use the following link to view the service. Cccov.online.church.

www.hillfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Christ Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Dean Briggs
Friend
October 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss, will pray for strength to get through this time of grief.
Dee Keeler
Friend
October 21, 2020
All our love and prayers to all of you ! What a faithful man Fred was to his God and his church.
Love,
Lyle and Mary Mook
October 21, 2020
So very sorry to say goodbye to Fred. What an anchor and smile for decades at Christ Christ. Sending love and sympathy to you all.
Nancy and Ron Wolanski
Friend
