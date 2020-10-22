Sauerbrey, Alfred C. "Fred", 83 of East Greenwich, RI, formerly of Baynesville, MD, died of cancer on October 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Anne (Watkins) Sauerbrey. Fred grew up in Baynesville and graduated from Towson High School in 1954. He went on to earn an accounting degree from Lehigh University, and an MBA from American University. Fred had a long career in accounting and tax management. He was a former president of the New England Chapter of Tax Executives Institute in Boston. He was an Enrolled Agent with authority to practice before the IRS.Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, and nine grandchildren. He was the brother of Wilmer J. E. Sauerbrey of Baldwin, MD. Fred had a winsome faith, and loved sharing the message of Christ with others. The funeral will take place in East Greenwich, RI on October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Use the following link to view the service. Cccov.online.church.