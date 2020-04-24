|
|
Alfred Edward Cullum, age 84 years and formerly of Dublin went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Forest Hill Heights in Forest Hill, MD. He was married to Patricia (Bennett) Cullum for 57 years.
Born in Scarborotown, MD on April 3, 1936, he was a son of the late Alfred Winfield and Grace Katherine (Temple) Cullum. Mr. Cullum was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1955 to 1959. During his service, he learned how to work with sheet metal in the process of repairing airplanes. His experience proved to be the business foundation for three generations of his family. After his discharge, Al worked at Bendix Radio, Sparrow's Point and Edgewood Arsenal before opening Dublin Sheet Metal in the basement of his home in 1972. The business evolved into Dublin Heather & Air Conditioning and relocated to Whiteford Road, Dublin where he continued operating the business until his retirement. Dublin Heating & Air continues in operation by his two sons and grandchildren as Ground Loop Heating & Air and G. Cullum Heating & Air. Mr. Cullum was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing and snowmobiling. He was a longtime member of both the Church of the Ascension in Scarborotown and Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Darlington.
In addition to Patricia, he is survived by; Two sons: Michael Edward Cullum and his wife, Michele of Pylesville, MD Gary Winfield Cullum and his wife, Tracy of Rising Sun, MD; Five grandchildren: Jason Cullum, Chadd Cullum, Scott Cullum, Joe Cullum and Sarah Cullum; Three great grandchildren: Audrey Cullum, Boyd Cullum and Hank Cullum; His brother: James Winfield Cullum and his wife, Virginia of Oley, PA; His sister: Katherine Cullum Slusher of Darlington, MD. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Douglas Cullum and his three brothers, Rupert Archer Cullum, Carroll Franklin Cullum and Willard Temple.
A private viewing and funeral service will be held for the immediate family and interment will follow in Dublin Southern Cemetery. Contributions to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, PO Box 35, Darlington, MD 21034 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020