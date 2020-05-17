On May 11, 2020 Alfred Edwin Schudel Jr. beloved husband of the late Donna Vaughn Schudel; dear father of Kathleen Schudel Santavenere (the late Paul), Robin Schudel Syropoulos (Nickolas) and Michael Vaughn Schudel (Margaret); dear grandfather of Caitlin and Michael Santavenere, Andrew Syropoulos, Lindsey Wedekind (Russell), Kathryn, M. Vaughn Jr. and Charles Schudel; dear great-grandfather of Lucy and Iyla Wedekind; devoted brother of the late Robert Lee Schudel.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Andrew's Christian Community 5802 Roland Ave. Baltimore, MD 21210. Memorials in his name may be made to the St. Andrew's Society of Baltimore P. O. Box 4114 Timonium, MD 21094-4114. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Andrew's Christian Community 5802 Roland Ave. Baltimore, MD 21210. Memorials in his name may be made to the St. Andrew's Society of Baltimore P. O. Box 4114 Timonium, MD 21094-4114. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.