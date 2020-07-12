O'Ferrall, Alfred J. III ("Mickey"), 87, died April 20, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Ocean Pines, Berlin, Maryland. A former Assistant Attorney General, Baltimore City District Public Defender, and Deputy Public Defender, he served the State of Maryland for 32 years. After moving to the Eastern Shore, he worked at the Worcester County Office of the State's Attorney until 2015. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Lee O'Ferrall (nee Brinker); children, David Michael O'Ferrall (Christine) of Baltimore County and Michelle Elizabeth O'Ferrall of Ocean City, Maryland; grandchildren, Joshua Patrick O'Ferrall of Berlin, Ciara J. Thumma of Baltmore City, and Grace Elizabeth O'Ferrall of Baltimore County; and his sister, Kathleen O'Ferrall Friedman, a retired judge for the Circuit Count of Baltimore City. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred J. O'Ferrall, Jr. and Elizabeth Woodward O'Ferrall (nee Cook); his sister, Elizabeth Marie Knight and brother, J. Michael O'Ferrall. Mr. O'Ferrall was cremated, and due to the current pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



