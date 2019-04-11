|
On April 4, 2019 Dr. Alfred Leroy Sutton devoted husband of Adell A. Sutton, loving father and grandfather. Dr. Sutton retired from Coppin State University. Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER - RANDALLSTOWN 5616 Old Court Road TODAY after 9:30 am where the family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm. The family will also receive friends at March Life Tribute Center on Friday at 10:30 am with funeral service to follow at 11 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2019