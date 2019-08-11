Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Mical


1928 - 2019
Alfred Mical Notice
On August 8, 2019, Alfred "Mike" Mical passed away. He was the beloved husband, of 66 years, of Norma "Babe" Mical (nee Mittman); devoted father of Stanley K. Mical and his significant other Natalie Blakeman, and Sandra M. Sushko and her husband Zenon; loving grandfather of Alan "Allie" Mical, David Mical and his wife Lauren, Samuel Sushko, and Daniel Sushko; cherished great-grandfather of Margaret and Elliot Mical. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make memorial donations in Mike's name to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
