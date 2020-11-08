1/1
Alfred Parker
Alfred Jerome Parker was born on November 20, 1952 in Turners Station, Baltimore, Maryland to Alfred Parker and Naomi (Major) Parker. He departed this life peacefully on October 15, 2020. Alfred leaves to cherish his memory three children Brett Thomas, Michele Stewart and (Thomas), and Corey Parker; four grandchildren; three siblings, Cornell, Cynthia and Antoinette, along with a host of relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Naomi Parker and older brother Curtis. Alfred was graduated from Dundalk High School and began working at various jobs including a position in the labor and delivery suite at Maryland General Hospital. He spent most of his career working at the Baltimore Sun and retired from the Baltimore Sun in 2014. During his career at the Baltimore Sun, Alfred worked his way up to the position as Supervisor in the Facilities Department and editorial assistant in the Newsroom. He served as a Union Representative as a longtime Shop Steward with the Newspaper Guild. The viewing will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 3:30-6:30 pm. The Wake is on Wednesday, November 11, 2020,10:30 am. and The service will begin at 11:00. The location is VAUGHN GREENE EAST, 4905 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. Burial at King Memorial immediately following the service. Family Contact, Corey Parker: 443-622-5272.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
NOV
11
Wake
10:30 AM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
NOV
11
Burial
King Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4905 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-433-7500
