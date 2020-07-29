Alfred Peery Taylor, age 97, passed away on July 26, 2020, at his oldest son's home in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Deep Run, NC, he was the son of Archie Lee and India Howard (Whaley) Taylor and husband for 66 years, of the late Dorothy Brown (Baber) Taylor who passed away in 2009. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and after Pearl Harbor worked at Scofield Barracks, Hawaii where he was a Technician 5th Grade with Depot Detachment Quartermaster Corps. He became a member of Mountain Christian Church in 1955 where over the years he held various positions which included Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Trustee, Treasurer of the Trustees, Elder, Elder Emeritus, and former Cemetery Sexton. He retired from the Maryland Transit Authority after 42 years of service where he worked as a dispatcher. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and on lawnmowers and other small engines all his life. His family gave him the gift of a professional sign -- "Al's Garage" to make it official.
Alfred is survived by his half-sister Barbara Wilson in Knoxville, TN and his sons, Alfred Jerry Taylor, Alan Jeffrey Taylor, Roger Keith Taylor, and their wives Sylvia, Rosanne, and Sarah; grandchildren, Sandra Jean Kempton, Christian Scott Taylor, Jackie Taylor Thomas, Lindsey Taylor Engle, Matthew Taylor, William Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Devin Taylor, Avery Kempton, Noah Kempton, Adam Kempton, Bruce Kempton, Wyatt Thomas, Logan Thomas, Carter Engle, Ava Engle, Briyanna Engle, Evelyn Taylor, Bruce Kempton Jr., and Blaire Lloyd.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two older brothers Albert Taylor, Alton Taylor, and his older sister Kathleen Taylor.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.
An outdoor service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at Mountain Christian Church, Joppa, MD at 11 am. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
Contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085 Missionary Funding.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com
. A video of the service will be available at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com
later in the week.