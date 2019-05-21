Alfred Joseph Schmidt III, 74, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in York, PA. Alfred (Joe) was born November 26, 1944 to Mary and Alfred Schmidt II of Cockeysville, MD, one of 7 children. Joe worked at Harry T Campbell's, Genstar then retiring from Lafarge after 40+ years, while living in Cockeysville, Maryland. Aside from enjoying his career, he loved to go fishing.Joe is survived by his daughter, Mary Schmidt of Freeland, son, Alfred Joseph Schmidt IV (Joe) & his wife Donna of Stewartstown, ex-wife Patricia of New Freedom PA, his 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grand children, his sister Janet Ruhl of Parkton and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Nancy, Mary, May, Beverly and brother, Tommy.At his wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory in York, PA are entrusted with arrangements. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary