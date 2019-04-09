|
On Wednesday, April 03, 2019 Alfred E. Scott of Mt. Airy, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Thelma Scott. He was the dear friend of James & Sharon Keeney, and many other friends that he leaves behind. He was a member of the Chesapeake Bay International Harvester Club. Inurnment will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Meadowridge Memorial Park 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158Online Condolences www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2019