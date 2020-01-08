Home

Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
5422 Old Frederick Rd
Baltimore, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
On January 4, 2020 Dr. Alfredo B. Aldave M.D. beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (nee Hally)devoted father of Lita Kearney, Maria Aldave, Cecilia Booth, John Aldave, Roberto Aldave, and Alfie Aldave. Also survived by a host of family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7pm at St. Agnes Church 5422 Old Frederick Rd. Baltimore, MD 21229 Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:00am. Interment Loudon Park.

In lieu of flowers the family reqests contributions in Dr. Aldave's memory to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 31301 S Tamiami Tri Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero Fla 33928

www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
