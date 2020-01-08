|
On January 4, 2020 Dr. Alfredo B. Aldave M.D. beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (nee Hally)devoted father of Lita Kearney, Maria Aldave, Cecilia Booth, John Aldave, Roberto Aldave, and Alfie Aldave. Also survived by a host of family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7pm at St. Agnes Church 5422 Old Frederick Rd. Baltimore, MD 21229 Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:00am. Interment Loudon Park.
In lieu of flowers the family reqests contributions in Dr. Aldave's memory to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 31301 S Tamiami Tri Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero Fla 33928
