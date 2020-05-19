May 18, 2020, at the age of 89 at the home of his daughter in Bel Air, MD; beloved husband of Zita Siaurusaitis (deceased), loving brother to Vitas Siaurusaitis; loving father to Ruta T. Scribner and Victor J. Siaurusaitis; beloved father-in-law to Betsy C. Siaurusaitis and David S. Bodycomb; beloved grandfather to Brandon, Molly, Haley and Hannah. Born in Kybartai, Lithuania; served in the U.S. Air Force; graduate of the engineering school at the University of Maryland. We ask that friends and family keep Al in their prayers as there will not be a viewing or service due to the current pandemic situation. Internment at Loudon Park Cemetery with only immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Lithuanian Post 154 Lithuanian Hall 851 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or St. Alphonsus Church, 114 West Saratoga Street, Baltimore City, MD 21201.



