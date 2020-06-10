Ali Abdul Rahmaan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ali's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ali Abdul Rahmaan (Oliver E. White) passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Friends may visit the the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00AM followed by Funeral Services at 10:30AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved