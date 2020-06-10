Ali Abdul Rahmaan (Oliver E. White) passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Friends may visit the the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00AM followed by Funeral Services at 10:30AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.