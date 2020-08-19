Alice Anna Brady, age 90, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on August 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Schneck) Tollefsen and wife of the late Harry Joseph Brady Sr. She was a member of The Church of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Churchville, a member of its Women of Holy Trinity, the Birthday Club, Brown Bag Bible Study and the knitting and crocheting club. She took pride in being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She held annual parties where she would provide gifts for everybody. She loved reading, quiz shows, soap operas, traveling, knitting and crocheting. She and her late husband enjoyed taking the grandkids camping every year.
Alice is survived by her children, Elsa Brady DeVita (James), Harry J. Brady, Jr. (Peggy), Robert C. Hasbrouck, Dennis P. Brady (Carol), Garry K. Brady (Michele), Colleen Rose Denny (Linda), Mary Fran Brady, Mary Beth Hasbrouck, Randy Denny, Rebecca Brady, Mary Lee Brady; 20 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and sister, Georgieanna Tollefsen Marino.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Kevin J. Brady; and brothers, Phillip and Arthur Tollefsen.
Services and interment were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Holy Trinity, 2929 Level Rd., P.O. Box 25, Churchville, MD 21028.
