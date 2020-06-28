On June 26, 2020, Alice Carter (nee Pieper), beloved wife of the late George F. Carter; devoted mother of Kenneth and his wife Joan, Thomas and his wife Wendy, Patrick, Michael and his wife Maria, Camille Reiser and her husband Thomas, James, Andrew and his wife Audry, and the late Christopher. Mrs. Carter is also survived by numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Friday, from 12 to 2 pm, at which time a Funeral Service will be celebrated. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The ARC Baltimore, 7215 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212 or www.thearcbaltimore.org/donate/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.