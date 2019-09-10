Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
Interment
Following Services
Loudon Park Cemetery
Alice Catherine Hanssen


1926 - 2019
Alice Catherine Hanssen Notice
Peacefully on September 8, 2019 Alice "Nicky" Hanssen passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin K. Hanssen; devoted mother of Joyce Yankovich and her husband Charles, Gary Hanssen, Douglas Hanssen and his wife Teresa and the late Jacqueline Rankin & her husband Craig; cherished grandmom of Ashlie, Heather, Catherine, Samantha, Cory, Hannah, Kelsie, and Andrew & numerous great grandchildren.

Family members and friends will celebrate Nicky's life with a public viewing on Wednesday at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne 2719 Hammonds Ferry Road, Lansdowne, from 3-5 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10AM. Interment will immediately follow in the Loudon Park Cemetery. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
