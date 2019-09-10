|
Peacefully on September 8, 2019 Alice "Nicky" Hanssen passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin K. Hanssen; devoted mother of Joyce Yankovich and her husband Charles, Gary Hanssen, Douglas Hanssen and his wife Teresa and the late Jacqueline Rankin & her husband Craig; cherished grandmom of Ashlie, Heather, Catherine, Samantha, Cory, Hannah, Kelsie, and Andrew & numerous great grandchildren.
Family members and friends will celebrate Nicky's life with a public viewing on Wednesday at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne 2719 Hammonds Ferry Road, Lansdowne, from 3-5 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10AM. Interment will immediately follow in the Loudon Park Cemetery. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019