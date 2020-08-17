On August 15, 2020, Alice Dolly Koester (née Schafer) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Koester, Sr. Alice leaves behind her devoted children: Ken Koester and his wife Linda, Rose Michaud and her husband Patrick, Alice Fuller and her husband Donald, Mary J. Tyner and her husband Randy, Charles Koester, Jr. and his wife Robin, and Judy Thomas. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren; and dear friend, Joseph Flannigan.



Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21236. Condolences may be left for the family at



