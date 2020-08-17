1/
Alice Dolly Koester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 15, 2020, Alice Dolly Koester (née Schafer) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Koester, Sr. Alice leaves behind her devoted children: Ken Koester and his wife Linda, Rose Michaud and her husband Patrick, Alice Fuller and her husband Donald, Mary J. Tyner and her husband Randy, Charles Koester, Jr. and his wife Robin, and Judy Thomas. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren; and dear friend, Joseph Flannigan.

Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21236. Condolences may be left for the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved