Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Rutherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Elizabeth Rutherford

Notice Condolences Flowers

Alice Elizabeth Rutherford Notice
Alice Elizabeth Rutherford, age 74, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on June 4, 2019 at Maryland Masonic Homes in Cockeysville, MD. Born in Forest Hill, MD, she was the daughter of Ray H. and Anna P. (Grover) Rutherford. Alice enjoyed flower gardening and led a very simple life.Ms. Rutherford is survived by two sisters, Stella L. Mihavetz of White Marsh and Catherine Fake of Red Lion, PA; many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Raymond Rutherford.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10-11 am followed by a service. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may send contributions to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now