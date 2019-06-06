|
|
Alice Elizabeth Rutherford, age 74, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on June 4, 2019 at Maryland Masonic Homes in Cockeysville, MD. Born in Forest Hill, MD, she was the daughter of Ray H. and Anna P. (Grover) Rutherford. Alice enjoyed flower gardening and led a very simple life.Ms. Rutherford is survived by two sisters, Stella L. Mihavetz of White Marsh and Catherine Fake of Red Lion, PA; many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Raymond Rutherford.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10-11 am followed by a service. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may send contributions to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019