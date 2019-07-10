Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
5603 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE LIPPINCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE ERNST LIPPINCOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE ERNST LIPPINCOTT Notice
On July 7, 2019 Alice Ernst Lippincott beloved wife of Wallace Stockton Lippincott; dear mother of Louisa Lippincott Avery, Wallace Stockton Lippincott Jr. (Priscilla) and William Ernst Lippincott; dear grandmother of Erin, James and Henry Avery, Mary Davis, Paul "Pasha", Katherine, Allison and Samuel Lippincott; dear great-grandmother of Katherine and Maximillian.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Thursday, July 11th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore MD 21210. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now