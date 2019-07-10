|
On July 7, 2019 Alice Ernst Lippincott beloved wife of Wallace Stockton Lippincott; dear mother of Louisa Lippincott Avery, Wallace Stockton Lippincott Jr. (Priscilla) and William Ernst Lippincott; dear grandmother of Erin, James and Henry Avery, Mary Davis, Paul "Pasha", Katherine, Allison and Samuel Lippincott; dear great-grandmother of Katherine and Maximillian.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Thursday, July 11th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore MD 21210. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019