1/1
Alice F. Vendetti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 22, 2020, Alice F. Vendetti, 85, of Bel Air, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Raphael "Ralph/June" Vendetti; devoted mother of Lester A. Vendetti and his wife Jim-Ann, Rachel Alice Hartmann and her husband Louis & Edith Frances Vendetti; dear sister of Irvin Wade and Joyce Burkendine. Also survived by 3 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial Contributions in Alice's name may be made to the American Heart Association- PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved