On October 22, 2020, Alice F. Vendetti, 85, of Bel Air, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Raphael "Ralph/June" Vendetti; devoted mother of Lester A. Vendetti and his wife Jim-Ann, Rachel Alice Hartmann and her husband Louis & Edith Frances Vendetti; dear sister of Irvin Wade and Joyce Burkendine. Also survived by 3 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial Contributions in Alice's name may be made to the American Heart Association
- PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.