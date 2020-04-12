|
On April 9, Alice Farina (nee Novotny), 92, of Baltimore, MD and recently Millsboro, DE, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Novotny, beloved wife of the late Charles Farina and devoted mother of Michael Farina and his late wife Margaret, Patrick Farina and his wife Lynn, and Christopher Farina and his wife Jacqueline. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Michael, Laura, Matthew, Ella, and Lee. Great grandmother of Mae. Sister of the late Doris Marchini. Sister in law of Vince and Teresa Farina. Mom loved children and was blessed with so many lifelong friends in the Arnamar Club.
Special thanks to the fine and caring staff at Renaissance Nursing Home in Millsboro. A celebration of life and burial at Holy Redeemer cemetery will be private for the immediate family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020