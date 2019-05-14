Home

On May 11th, 2019, Alice S. Frampton (Nee Schrinner), at age 92, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late David W. Frampton, devoted mother to John "Pat" Frampton (Deb) and Carolyn Shepard (Tom), loving grandmother of Amanda Roman (Kurt), Jennifer Farmer (George), and David Frampton (Shawn), dear great-grandmother to Jillian Farmer and Kendall Farmer. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A funeral service will be held on Friday 10am (9am-10am visiting hour) at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown 711 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to The : 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, and/or St. Jude Children's Research: 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 21, 2019
