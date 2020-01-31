Home

Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
On January 28, 2020 Alice H. Horn (Nee Hunter) devoted wife of Stanley F. Horn; beloved sister of Terry Hunter, Andrea Osherky, the late Bernard Hunter, the late James Hunter, the late Jack Hunter, and the late Betty McAteer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Ave. on Saturday at 10:30 am. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
