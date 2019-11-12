|
On October 25, 2019, Alice Louise Lindeman Kempner, beloved wife of the late Herbert B. Kempner, passed away from heart failure at the age of 97. She was born on October 8, 1922, in the Bronx in New York City.
Surviving are her children: Jane Lynn Daniels (Jack) and Russell Samuel Kempner (Janet); her grandchildren: John (Jack) Michael Daniels (Andrea LePard Daniels) and Jessica Lynn Daniels Krisel (Lt. Colonel Andrew Cobb Krisel); great-grandchildren: Emily Jane Daniels, John (Jack) Alexander Daniels, Hannah Elizabeth Krisel, William Daniel Krisel; niece: Donna Kempner-Kong;
nephews: David Lindeman, William Kempner.
Alice started her school career by being accepted to the prestigious Hunter College High School, then graduated with a BA from Hunter College in 1944, achieved a Masters Degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1963, and an advanced certificate from Hopkins in 1968. She completed her education with a doctorate in education from Nova-Southeastern in 1976.
For thirty-one years, Alice was a highly successful educator in Baltimore County Schools. She started her career as a teacher at Woodlawn Elementary School in 1955, became an assistant principal at Woodmoor Elementary in 1963, became the principal at Carney Elementary in 1969, became principal of Pinewood Elementary in 1975, and was appointed to the position of Assistant Superintendent of the Northeast area of Baltimore County Schools in 1976. She served the Northeast and Central area for 10 years until her retirement in 1986.
Alice was a highly intelligent humanitarian who was known for her excellent values, great judgment, enormous creativity, high energy, great dedication, and deep care and concern for others.
She inspired and helped many students, parents, teachers, and principals, as well as her family members, friends, and neighbors.
Alice's well-lived life will be honored and celebrated on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM at Edenwald Senior Living, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, Maryland 21286.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019