Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bosley United Methodist Church
14800 Thornton Mill Rd.
Sparks, MD
Alice Lehnert Notice
On Monday, July 15, 2019 Alice Beatrice (nee Patten) Lehnert, age 90 of Sparks, MD. Beloved wife of the late C. Richard Lehnert, Sr.; devoted mother of Christine L. Zorn, Nancy E. Moro and her husband Jack, Charles "Rick" Lehnert, Jr., Shirley L. Coughenour and her husband Harry and Lee E. Lehnert and his wife Kathleen. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, August 29 from 5-8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Bosley United Methodist Church, 14800 Thornton Mill Rd., Sparks, MD 21152 on Friday, August 30 beginning at 10 AM. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Alice with memorial contributions to Bosley United Methodist Church or to the Sparks-Glencoe Community Planning Council, PO Box 937, Sparks, MD 21152. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
