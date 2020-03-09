|
Alice S. Levin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Mrs. Levin grew up in the Forest Park neighborhood and graduated from Forest Park High School. She attended Towson University for her bachelor's degree, and Loyola University where she earned her master's degree. Alice went on to teach at the Gilman School for twenty-seven years, where she enjoyed helping students develop their skills to succeed.
In the early 1950's, Alice went on a date, and met her date's best friend, Jules J. Levin. Alice and Jules hit it off, and the two were married in July of 1954. They made their home in Baltimore and welcomed three boys, and later, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild to the family.
Alice enjoyed many hobbies in her spare time, such as reading, traveling, going to the theater, participating in the Beth El Sisterhood, and spending time with her family. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher and will be remembered for the positive impact she had on everyone with whom she encountered.
She is survived by her loving children, Roger (Janet) Levin, Barry (Stacey) Levin, and Steven (Michelle) Levin; grandchildren, Jacob Levin, Harry Levin, Alexander (Andrea) Levin, Ariel (Sean) Strausman, and Eric Levin; and great-grandchild, Jules Joanna Levin. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Jules J. Levin.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 9, at 2 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown.
Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Harry and Zelda Levin Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, or the Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.
In mourning at Beth El Congregation 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 Monday following interment with evening services. Please see Levinson's website for Shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020