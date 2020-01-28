Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Louise Watts


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Louise Watts Notice
Alice Louise Watts, 87, of Arbutus, Maryland, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born April 4, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Carrie Zimmerman. She was predeceased by her husband Edgar Alfred Watts in 1997.

Alice worked as a seamstress in a sewing factory, was a dog groomer, worked for Montgomery Wards, and retired as a photographer with Ritz Camera. She enjoyed photography and had a great love for animals.

Surviving are son, Edgar Lee Watts of Mount Airy; daughter, Sharon Spicer and husband Ken of York, PA; grandsons, Jonathan Watts and wife Dawn, Kenny and Chris Spicer. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Tina Watts.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Baltimore County Humane Society (bmorehumane.org) or the MDSPCA (mdspca.org). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -