Alice Louise Watts, 87, of Arbutus, Maryland, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born April 4, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Carrie Zimmerman. She was predeceased by her husband Edgar Alfred Watts in 1997.
Alice worked as a seamstress in a sewing factory, was a dog groomer, worked for Montgomery Wards, and retired as a photographer with Ritz Camera. She enjoyed photography and had a great love for animals.
Surviving are son, Edgar Lee Watts of Mount Airy; daughter, Sharon Spicer and husband Ken of York, PA; grandsons, Jonathan Watts and wife Dawn, Kenny and Chris Spicer. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Tina Watts.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Baltimore County Humane Society (bmorehumane.org) or the MDSPCA (mdspca.org). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2020