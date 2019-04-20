Home

Alice M. Demsky

Alice M. Demsky Notice
On April 19, 2019. Alice, the beloved wife of Walter A. Demsky for 70 years; Cherished mother of Mary Beth Tawa and husband James, and the late Karen Lewis; Loving grandmother of Joseph Lewis, Stephen and Elisabeth Tawa and the late Michael Lewis. Visit St. Johns Lutheran Church 226 Washburn Ave, Baltimore, MD 21225 Tuesday 11:30 to 12 PM. Service at 12 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church. goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
