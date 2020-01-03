Home

Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
Alice Marie Bannister Boyd


1919 - 2019
Alice Marie Bannister Boyd Notice
Alice Marie Bannister Boyd, 100, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at Citizens Care Center. She was the beloved wife of her first husband the late Ernest Lee Bannister and her second late husband William H. "Harry" Boyd.

Born on August 2, 1919 in Havre de Grace, MD, Alice was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Maryellen (Boyd) Gallagher. She worked as a secretary for the Aberdeen Proving Ground for more than 20 years. She was a devoted member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church and a life member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed needle point sewing. Alice loved her family dearly.

Surviving are her loving sons William "Bill" H. Boyd, Jr., Michael P. Boyd, Sr. (Alice) and James "Kevin" Boyd (Sheila); grandchildren, Michael P. Boyd, Deana Marie Boyd, Regina El. Soldner (Jeff), Bethany S. Richards (John), Sandra Lynn Boyd, Rosie Marie Lanter (Eddie) and Mary Ann Boyd; great-grandchildren, Gavin Boyd, Erica Boyd, Carly Boyd, Steffen Boyd, Ashley Worthington and Ryland Worthington; she was predeceased by her late sisters, Margaret Mary Joseph, Cecilia Pascuzzi and Rosemary Evans.

Services were held on December 31, 2019. To send condolences please visit www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020
