Alice Rose Mazmanian (née Balian), 87, of Woodstock, Maryland (previously Ellicott City, Maryland) passed away peacefully on March 23rd, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Nicole and Paul Mazmanian, dear wife of the late Harold Paul Mazmanian, whom she was married to for 49 years, and loving sister of Arthur Balian and the late Katherine Balian Haytayan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
All Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2020