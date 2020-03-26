Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Mazmanian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mazmanian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Mazmanian Notice
Alice Rose Mazmanian (née Balian), 87, of Woodstock, Maryland (previously Ellicott City, Maryland) passed away peacefully on March 23rd, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Nicole and Paul Mazmanian, dear wife of the late Harold Paul Mazmanian, whom she was married to for 49 years, and loving sister of Arthur Balian and the late Katherine Balian Haytayan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

All Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -