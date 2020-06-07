Alice was a fixture at AECOM in Germantown, and rightfully took pride in her long and varied contributions to environmental cleanups. She had a vision: from the time she became the first astronomy major at Goucher, she focused on applying her technical acumen to her work. She was a photointerpreter of the highest caliber, and, when her work universe became increasingly electronic, she taught herself database management.

She was also a joyous colleague, and loved sharing her laughter and her cookie baking skills. I hope I can speak for many of Alice's long-term co-workers: she was valued, she was reliable for high-quality work, she contributed to a better world, and she was family to us.

Rosa Gwinn

Coworker