Alice Redfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Elizabeth Redfield, 72, of Salisbury, MD died May 31, 2020. Born March 13, 1948 in Baltimore, MD. A private service will be held in her honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 4, 2020
Alice and I spent many hours sharing our personal struggles with cancer, thoughts about life in general and laughing over every day events. I missed our early morning chats after she moved and am so sad that she has lost her battle. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. She has now joined the glorious choir and her voice will be heard on the breeze.
Lori Strickland
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stella M Robertson
June 3, 2020
I will truly miss Alice. She was a sharp scientist, great friend, and a kind soul. Ill miss our trips to Panera, eating her wonderful holiday cookies, and watching What on Earth? Episodes with her!
John, my sincere condolences; Im sending you as much Grace and blessings that I can to you and your families. Hugs, Gretchen Welshofer
Gretchen Welshofer
Friend
June 3, 2020
Alice was a fixture at AECOM in Germantown, and rightfully took pride in her long and varied contributions to environmental cleanups. She had a vision: from the time she became the first astronomy major at Goucher, she focused on applying her technical acumen to her work. She was a photointerpreter of the highest caliber, and, when her work universe became increasingly electronic, she taught herself database management.
She was also a joyous colleague, and loved sharing her laughter and her cookie baking skills. I hope I can speak for many of Alice's long-term co-workers: she was valued, she was reliable for high-quality work, she contributed to a better world, and she was family to us.
Rosa Gwinn
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved