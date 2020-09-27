Alice Tillman

ALICE V. TILLMAN, aged 87, passed away at Gilchrest Center, Towson, MD, August 31, 2020.
Alice and husband of 16 years, Raymond W. Tillman, have lived at Mercy Ridge in Timonium since 2009. Active and well-liked, Alice was elected to serve as president of the Mercy Ridge Resident Council for 2 terms. Alice was a talented, and sought-after seamstress, creating unique wedding gowns, formal gowns, suits, coats, hats and more. She participated in many charitable programs, including Project Linus & Operation Care Package, and volunteered at GBMC & Stella Maris Hospice. She exhibited "the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit" (1 Peter 3:4) that was valued by all who knew her. Alice spent her entire life in the Baltimore area. She graduated from Eastern High School in 1950.
Alice is survived by: Her two children (from her first marriage to William Harrison); Allen Harrison & wife Laurie of Baltimore & their sons, Alexander R. & Adam D., and Virginia Antos & husband David of Nokesville VA, & their sons, Douglas W. & Brian R. Her step-daughter (from her second marriage to C. Marshall Williams, Jr.) Melody Stull & husband Mark. Her step-children Michael Tillman & wife Monica & their daughter Mackenzie, and Sharon Evans & husband Lee of Charlottesville, VA. Her brother Donald G. Honeywell & wife Grace & their children Donna, Francis, Daniel, Theodore & Jessica.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Friday October 30, 2020 at The Point, Hunt Valley Church, 10950 Gilroy Road, Suite C, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in her memory to support her favorite Native American organizations: St. Joseph's Indian School (in support of LaKota children) PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325, www.stjo.org/flowers
. Or, St. Labre Indian School (in support of Northern Cheyenne & Crow children) Ashland, MT 59004, www.stlabre.org
.