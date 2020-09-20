On September 18, 2020, Alice Y. Snyder (nee Yearley), beloved wife of the late William E. Snyder; devoted mother of Sue S. LaHatte and her husband Bernie and William A. Snyder and his wife Stephanie; loving Mom Mom of Kevin, Jennifer, Dan, Brendan, Kendall, Caleigh and Haven; loving great Mom Mom of Mariella, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Briggs, Olivia, Hadley, William, Timothy and Beck.



Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Towson UMC; 501 Hampton Lane; Towson, MD 21286 or the McDaniel College Alumni Fund or Green and Gold Fund; 2 College Hill; Westminster, MD 21157.



