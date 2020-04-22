Home

Alison C. Schunk, 75, passed away on April 17, 2020; loving daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Schunk; devoted sister of Allen Schunk, and Deborah Lally and her husband Patrick; beloved aunt of Lisa King, Karen Schunk, Lisa and Kelly Lally; Great aunt of Lillian, Daniel, and Alex King and her extened family Dottie and Gary Johanson, Linda Fabiszak, Kelly Baxter, Phil Lieske, Bill and Pam Minor, Holly Marryman Gillmore, Cathy Brown, Vickie Brown, Trish Bowden, Tom Harvey, Lynn Kendrick, Celeste Prouty, Mary Schaeffer, Diane Silk, Martha Ponton, Nancy Trout and her wonderful friends at Pine Bloom Farm and many other devoted friends.

Due to the current circumstances, services and interment are private. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. For more information please visit:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
