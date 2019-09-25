Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Allan Anderson Notice
On September 22, 2019, Allan B. Anderson, beloved husband of the late Dolores M. Anderson; devoted father of Karen Evans and her husband Todd; loving grandfather of Alex and Kate Evans; dear brother of Agnes Curtin.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, from 9 to 10 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Pickersgill Benevolent Care Fund, Pickersgill Retirement Community, 615 Chestnut Ave., Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
