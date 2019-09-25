|
On September 22, 2019, Allan B. Anderson, beloved husband of the late Dolores M. Anderson; devoted father of Karen Evans and her husband Todd; loving grandfather of Alex and Kate Evans; dear brother of Agnes Curtin.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, from 9 to 10 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Pickersgill Benevolent Care Fund, Pickersgill Retirement Community, 615 Chestnut Ave., Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019