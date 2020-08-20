Allan Barry Shapiro, 69, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. Allan was a good man who left us too early. He was the rock who steered his family through several tragedies. A devoted husband, a kind father, and a loyal friend on whom many relied.



He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Shapiro, his son, Michael (Miriam) Shapiro, his grandchildren, Masha Shapiro, Perl Shapiro, Asher Shapiro and Adina Shapiro, his brother, Richard "Ricky" (Nancy) Shapiro, and his sisters, Donna Beth Joy Shapiro (Fred Shoken) and Mindy Shapiro (Alan Mendelsohn). He was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Shapiro and his daughter, Stephanie Shapiro.



He began his career as a CPA in public accounting. His public accounting work included car dealerships as clients, which led him into the auto industry. He spent over 30 years of his career as the controller and CFO of several new car dealerships.



He enjoyed fingerstyle guitar, classic rock, golfing, personal finance, and his grandchildren.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 1800 M Street, NW, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036 . The family will be in mourning at 12320 Timber Grove Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday afternoon until 9pm and Friday 8am-11am.



