Allan Barry Shapiro
Allan Barry Shapiro, 69, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. Allan was a good man who left us too early. He was the rock who steered his family through several tragedies. A devoted husband, a kind father, and a loyal friend on whom many relied.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Shapiro, his son, Michael (Miriam) Shapiro, his grandchildren, Masha Shapiro, Perl Shapiro, Asher Shapiro and Adina Shapiro, his brother, Richard "Ricky" (Nancy) Shapiro, and his sisters, Donna Beth Joy Shapiro (Fred Shoken) and Mindy Shapiro (Alan Mendelsohn). He was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Shapiro and his daughter, Stephanie Shapiro.

He began his career as a CPA in public accounting. His public accounting work included car dealerships as clients, which led him into the auto industry. He spent over 30 years of his career as the controller and CFO of several new car dealerships.

He enjoyed fingerstyle guitar, classic rock, golfing, personal finance, and his grandchildren.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 1800 M Street, NW, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036 . The family will be in mourning at 12320 Timber Grove Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday afternoon until 9pm and Friday 8am-11am.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

August 19, 2020
Allan was a mensch. He was stoic, smart, and enjoyed people. He was a loving grandfather. He loved his accounting work and was always way ahead of others in his thoughts. I will miss him.
Brian Kashan
Friend
