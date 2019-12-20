Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Allan Burton Blumberg

Allan Burton Blumberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 19, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife, Ilene Blumberg (nee Cohen), children, Jennifer Treger, Jeffrey (Elicia) Blumberg, Beth Dorman, siblings, Ina (Calvin) Hamburger and Morton (Carol) Blumberg, grandchildren, Hanna, Charlie, Jordan Treger, Blake and Chase Dorman, Maayan and Eitan Blumberg. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Esther Blumberg.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 22, at 12 pm. Interment Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 7 Slade Avenue, #516, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
