Allan Stover, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Mr. Stover was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He moved to The Villages, Florida from Ellicott City, Maryland, where he had lived for 25 years. He was a retired electronic engineer with Northrup Grumman and a Registered Professional Engineer (California). Allan falsified his birth certificate and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard at age 14 for four years during the Korean War. Despite never attending high school, Allan graduated summa cum laude from Pacific States University in California with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering. He received his Master of Science degree from Vanderbilt University, where he was the Orrin Henry Ingram Scholar. He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Elizabeth Bagaporo, whom he met and married in the Philippines. He is survived by his beloved wife of 13 and 1/2 years, Jean Ann.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019