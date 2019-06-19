|
Allan Jay
Johnson
Allan Jay Johnson, age 51, of Abingdon, MD passed away on June 14, 2019 at Seasons Hospice @ Franklin Square in Rosedale, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he is the son of Grace (Foote) Hodge and the late Herman Johnson. He enjoyed collecting various sized miniature cars.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Johnson is survived by brother, Larry T. Johnson (Christine) of Virginia Beach, VA; nieces, Kayliegh Ayala, Stacie Gibson, Kristen Cosby and Emily Johnson; nephew, Eric Johnson; great nephews and nieces, Xavier and Eva Ayala, Brooke, Radko, Liam Doyle, Connor Gibson, Adelei Cosby, Jace and Phoenix Johnson.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 10-11 am with services following at 11 am. Interment will take place in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Richcroft, Inc. (Group Homes), Executive Plaza IV, 11350 McCormick Road, Suite 700, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019