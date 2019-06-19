Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Jay Johnson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Allan Jay Johnson Notice
Allan Jay

Johnson

Allan Jay Johnson, age 51, of Abingdon, MD passed away on June 14, 2019 at Seasons Hospice @ Franklin Square in Rosedale, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he is the son of Grace (Foote) Hodge and the late Herman Johnson. He enjoyed collecting various sized miniature cars.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Johnson is survived by brother, Larry T. Johnson (Christine) of Virginia Beach, VA; nieces, Kayliegh Ayala, Stacie Gibson, Kristen Cosby and Emily Johnson; nephew, Eric Johnson; great nephews and nieces, Xavier and Eva Ayala, Brooke, Radko, Liam Doyle, Connor Gibson, Adelei Cosby, Jace and Phoenix Johnson.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 10-11 am with services following at 11 am. Interment will take place in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Richcroft, Inc. (Group Homes), Executive Plaza IV, 11350 McCormick Road, Suite 700, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now