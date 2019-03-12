|
Allan Jordan Mills, Jr., 90, passed away on March 10, 2019; loving brother of the late Dorothy Mills, Jacqueline Mills and Margaret Yoest; dear uncle of Doug, Peter, and Stephen Yoest; beloved friend of Brian Jolles, and Nadine Williams. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, March 14 from 10 to 11 at which time a funeral service will be celebrated at 11AM. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. A guest book is available at:
