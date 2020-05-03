Allan Leonard Sachs
Allan Leonard Sachs, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Patricia Sachs (nee Baglione); children, David (Cynthia) Sachs and Lisa (Lori) May-Sachs; sister, Iris Anne (Martin) Collins; and grandchildren, Dylan and Brett Sachs. He was predeceased by his parents, Sarah and Isadore Sachs.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Please direct acknowledgement cards to Pat Sachs, 4730 Atrium Court #347, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Please check this website on Wednesday, May 6 for virtual shiva details.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
