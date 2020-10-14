Allan Steiner

Allan H. Steiner, 79, of Sparks, MD died on October 11, 2020. He was the owner of multiple liquor stores in Baltimore and a respected businessman among his customers and salesmen for over 50 years. Retired for the past ten, he spent his time with his grandchildren, his Linda, and his dogs. Allan enjoyed Deep Creek Lake, fishing, Key West, and his backyard. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Steiner, his girls Jamie Lopez and Sarah Steiner, and his grandchildren Brandon Lopez, Tyler Lopez, and James Jankiewicz.



A Celebration of Life will be held on the deck of Ryleigh's Oyster in Timonium on Friday 10/16/20 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm . Please join us for a drink and reminiscing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Allan's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store