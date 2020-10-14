1/1
Allan Steiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan H. Steiner, 79, of Sparks, MD died on October 11, 2020. He was the owner of multiple liquor stores in Baltimore and a respected businessman among his customers and salesmen for over 50 years. Retired for the past ten, he spent his time with his grandchildren, his Linda, and his dogs. Allan enjoyed Deep Creek Lake, fishing, Key West, and his backyard. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Steiner, his girls Jamie Lopez and Sarah Steiner, and his grandchildren Brandon Lopez, Tyler Lopez, and James Jankiewicz.

A Celebration of Life will be held on the deck of Ryleigh's Oyster in Timonium on Friday 10/16/20 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm . Please join us for a drink and reminiscing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Allan's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
12:30 - 03:30 PM
on the deck of Ryleigh's Oyster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved