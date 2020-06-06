Allan T. Hirsh Jr, passed away on June 5, 2020, at the age of 99; beloved husband of the late Eleanor (E.B.) Hirsh (nee Rosenthal); devoted father of Helene and Jeffrey Waranch, Allan T. Hirsh III, Lisa S. Hirsh and Eleanor Hirsh and Christopher Finch; dear brother of Elaine H. and the late Ross Jandorf; devoted son of the late Allan Hirsh Sr. and Ellinor Hirsh; loving grandfather of Andrew and Laura Hahn, David and Terry Hahn, Jessica and Scott Normington, Alison Hirsh and Jon Green, Aaron Finch and Melissa McGrane, Andrea Finch and Arndt Lutjens; adored great-grandfather of 8 and step-great-grandfather of 3; beloved brother-in-law of Emily and Spence Levitas and Sidney and Roberta Rosenthal; beloved step-grandfather of Andrew and Zhanna Waranch, Michelle and Matan Ben-Aviv; also survived by his loving companion, Barbara "Butsy" Mandel.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the E. B. and Allan Hirsh Jr. Early Childhood Center, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.



