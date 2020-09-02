(81) Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Monday, August 31, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his longtime companion, Karen Kaufman; children, Jodi Pluznik (Meir), Brian Barke (Julie), and Steven Barke; sister, Ilene Rochester (Stephen) and grandchildren, Ari Pluznik, Ilan Pluznik, Tal Pluznik, Joey Barke and Gabrielle Barke. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1 PM at Hebrew Young Men's Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or Agudas Achim Congregation.